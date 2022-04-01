Critical Review: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75 PagSeguro Digital 0 5 7 0 2.58

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $133.22, indicating a potential upside of 65.19%. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $31.92, indicating a potential upside of 59.19%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94% PagSeguro Digital 11.18% 14.79% 5.77%

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and PagSeguro Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.43 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -100.81 PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 3.41 $216.08 million $0.66 30.38

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

