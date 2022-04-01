Critical Comparison: Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT) & Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) and Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $931.48 million 6.58 $116.88 million $0.42 51.57

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than Curative Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Sotera Health shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sotera Health has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.96%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 12.55% 42.00% 7.91%

Risk & Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -29.57, indicating that its stock price is 3,057% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotera Health has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Curative Biotechnology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curative Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

