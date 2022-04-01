$168.53 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to announce $168.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.40 million and the highest is $168.70 million. Datto posted sales of $144.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $724.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $726.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.61 million, with estimates ranging from $851.70 million to $872.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Datto.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Datto has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

