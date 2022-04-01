Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PacWest Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

