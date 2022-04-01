Albireo Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

