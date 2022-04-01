Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) to announce $30.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.88 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $27.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $125.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $132.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.68 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $152.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

GMRE stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

