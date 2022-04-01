Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southside Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

