Argus Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Argus from $764.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $455.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.83.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

