Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.19.

Shares of VLTA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

