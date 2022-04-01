Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In related news, Director M Frederick Dwozan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $16,097,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

