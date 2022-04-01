Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $82.05, but opened at $85.37. Micron Technology shares last traded at $84.43, with a volume of 512,965 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,367,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

