Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.20 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

