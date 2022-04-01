Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.36.
Telefónica stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.
Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
