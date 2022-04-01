Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $197.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $199.45.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

