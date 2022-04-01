Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $7.87 on Monday. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

