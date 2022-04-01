Analysts Set Expectations for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $255.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

