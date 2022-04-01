OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.75. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in OpGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OpGen during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

