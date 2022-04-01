Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

LRN stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stride will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,571,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.