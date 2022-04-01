Analysts Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

