Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.