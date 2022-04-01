Brokers Offer Predictions for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.