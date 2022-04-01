Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Head-To-Head Survey

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

WPP has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WPP and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 2 4 3 0 2.11

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $88.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than WPP.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Omnicom Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WPP and Omnicom Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $17.60 billion 0.85 $876.90 million N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.23 $1.41 billion $6.53 13.00

Omnicom Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.85% 36.60% 5.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats WPP on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

