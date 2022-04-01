Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $372.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.60 million to $374.60 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $368.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after buying an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after buying an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

