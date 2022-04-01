$177.86 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce $177.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.45 million and the highest is $178.63 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $138.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $228.02 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

