K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.03 ($19.81).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR SDF opened at €27.45 ($30.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.37. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.76. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 1 year high of €30.07 ($33.04).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.