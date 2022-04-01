Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.4 days.

ANNSF stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $133.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €161.00 ($176.92) to €160.00 ($175.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($194.51) to €174.00 ($191.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.