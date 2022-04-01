Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.84 ($69.06).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.64 ($57.85) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.97.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

