Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 34.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,824,800 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 5,073,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,649.6 days.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

