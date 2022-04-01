Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.54 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

