Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.42 ($41.12).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €27.48 ($30.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a twelve month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.