Insider Buying: The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £5,028 ($6,586.32).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.54) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,497.29).

Shares of LON BGFD opened at GBX 833 ($10.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £785.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 826.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 941.95. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 756 ($9.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.