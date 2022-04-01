Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Quilter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

