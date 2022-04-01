Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).
LON:QLT opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Quilter plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.
About Quilter (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.
See Also
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.