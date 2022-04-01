Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €58.00 ($63.74) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €62.30 ($68.46) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.60 ($74.29).

BNP stock opened at €51.93 ($57.07) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($76.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is €57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.95.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

