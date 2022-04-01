Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €190.00 ($208.79) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.09 ($178.12).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €154.75 ($170.05) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €109.00 ($119.78) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of €135.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.