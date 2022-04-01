Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) a C$12.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTS. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.78.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

