Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

