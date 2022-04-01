Brokers Set Expectations for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.