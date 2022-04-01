Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increased by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.93 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.57.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,435,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

