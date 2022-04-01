Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

