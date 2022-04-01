Truist Financial Weighs in on Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextdoor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nextdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE KIND opened at 5.99 on Thursday. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of 4.86 and a 52 week high of 18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.94.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 59.33 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,240,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,450,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,093,000.

