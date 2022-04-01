Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $79.00. The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 12106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,674 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,341. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.