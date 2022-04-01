Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.42.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,777,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,302,000 after buying an additional 4,395,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after buying an additional 9,113,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 5,445,060 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.