Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.