Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Essentra from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

FLRAF opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Essentra has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

