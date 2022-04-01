Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.88 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.