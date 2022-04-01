ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASC. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.63) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.23) to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.27).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,610.50 ($21.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,889.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,331.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,924 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.87), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,824,837.88).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

