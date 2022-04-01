Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $44.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACLX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($37.36). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Its lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.