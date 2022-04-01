Tadeu Marroco Sells 8,457 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,243 ($42.48) per share, for a total transaction of £162.15 ($212.41).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.08).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($36.38) per share, for a total transaction of £138.85 ($181.88).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,194.50 ($41.85) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a market capitalization of £73.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,865.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

