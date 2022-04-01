Andrew Ross Buys 15,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ross purchased 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($116,125.23).

On Friday, January 14th, Andrew Ross purchased 30,000 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($261,330.89).

Shares of Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951 ($12.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 594.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 722.27. The company has a market cap of £622.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.34.

