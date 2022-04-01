Richard Burwood Acquires 20,000 Shares of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF) Stock

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,032.49).

TFIF opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

